Bishop Paprocki defends his heresy essay

March 08, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: “If there was no pushback to the Arian heresy, we’d all be Arians these days,” Bishop Thomas Paprocki of Springfield (IL) said of his essay on Cardinal Robert McElroy’s views.



Bishop Paprocki told the National Catholic Reporter that he and Cardinal McElroy have recently “exchanged some emails” and that “we’re hoping to continue a conversation with each other.”

