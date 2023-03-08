Catholic World News

Commission member urges Portuguese bishops to suspend priests who have committed abuse

March 08, 2023

» Continue to this story on Portugal Resident

CWN Editor's Note: A psychiatrist who served on the independent commission that produced a report on abuse in Catholic institutions in Portugal has urged the nation’s bishops to suspend priests who have sexually abused minors.



“Each name is known to the dioceses,” said Daniel Sampaio, according to Portugal Resident, a weekly English-language newspaper.



According to the head of the commission, more than 100 priests suspected of committing sexual abuse remain in active ministry.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!