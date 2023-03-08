Catholic World News

Vatican announces ‘24 Hours for the Lord’; Pope to preside at penance service

March 08, 2023

The Dicastery for Evangelization has announced that the 10th annual “24 Hours for the Lord” will take place on March 17 and 18, the days preceding Laetare Sunday.

This year, Pope Francis will preside at a penitential service at Santa Maria delle Grazie a Via Trionfale, a church in Rome just outside of Vatican City.

The Vatican encourages dioceses around the world to open churches for 24 hours of adoration and confession beginning the evening of March 17. The Dicastery’s Section for Fundamental Questions regarding Evangelization in the World has published a 40-page pastoral resource for the occasion. The resource includes a testimony by Phan Thi Kim Phuc, the “napalm girl“ in a famed 1972 photograph.

