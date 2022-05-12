Catholic World News

‘Napalm girl,’ photographer meet with Pope Francis

May 12, 2022

» Continue to this story on AP

CWN Editor's Note: Fifty years after Nick Ut took one of the most famous photographs of the Vietnam War—a picture of a young girl, Phan Thi Kim Phuc, fleeing a napalm attack—the pair met with Pope Francis on May 11.



In 2017, Kim Phuc wrote a memoir and Wall Street Journal article in which she discussed her conversion to Christianity. “I still need treatment for the burns on my arms, back and neck,” she said. “But my heart is healed.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!