Syriac Catholic monk once kidnapped by ISIS consecrated archbishop

March 07, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: The Synod of Bishops of the Syriac Catholic Church selected Father Jacques Mourad to be the Archbishop of Homs (Syria). Pope Francis gave his assent to the appointment.



In 2015, Mourad, then prior of a monastery, spent five months in captivity.

