Women religious discuss the sunset of their communities

March 07, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: Sister Janice Bader, president of the Sisters of the Most Precious Blood, and Sister Judith Bell, president of the Franciscan Sisters of Mary, discuss Collaborative Governance, which provides “canonical governance and civil administration for religious communities coming to completion.” The most recent vocation to the Sisters of the Most Precious Blood was in 2000; the average age of the Franciscan Sisters of Mary is 83.7.

