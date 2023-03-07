Catholic World News

Pope laments human trafficking after migrant boat disaster

March 07, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: “Let the human traffickers be stopped so they do not continue to dispose of the lives of so many innocent people,” Pope Francis said on March 5, following his March 5 Angelus address, in reference to the Calabria migrant boat disaster. “May the journeys of hope never more be transformed into journeys of death.”



The Pontiff also prayed for “the battered Ukrainian people” and for the victims of the Tempi train crash in Greece.

