Share the glory of the Transfiguration, Pope urges

March 06, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: At his Sunday Angelus audience on March 5, Pope Francis spoke about the Transfiguration, describing it as “a foretaste of paradise.”



The Pope remarked that while St. Peter wanted to prolong the experience, Jesus did not. The Lord recognized the danger of making the event simply a “magical moment,” the Pontiff said. Instead Jesus led his apostles back down the mountain, to continue their work.



Christians today should take the same path, working to spread the Gospel message, the Pope continued. “By doing so, we also learn to see God’s beauty in the faces of family, friends, and colleagues who show their care for us in a variety of ways.”

