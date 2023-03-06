Catholic World News

Walgreens won’t sell abortion pill by mail in 20 states

March 06, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: In February, the attorneys general of 20 states warned CVS and Walgreens that “federal law expressly prohibits using the mail to send or receive any drug that will ‘be used or applied for producing abortion.” In response, Walgreens has agreed not to sell the abortion pill by mail in those states.

