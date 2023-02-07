Catholic World News

AGs from 20 states warn CVS, Walgreens against mailing abortion pills

February 07, 2023

» Continue to this story on Religion Clause

CWN Editor's Note: “Federal law expressly prohibits using the mail to send or receive any drug that will ‘be used or applied for producing abortion,’” the attorneys generals of 20 states said in letters to CVS and Walgreens. “The text could not be clearer ... We emphasize that it is our responsibility as state attorneys general to uphold the law and protect the health, safety, and well-being of women and unborn children in our states.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!