Catholic World News

European bishops back Sunday rest—to combat loneliness

March 03, 2023

» Continue to this story on COMECE

CWN Editor's Note: COMECE—the Commission of the Bishops’ Conferences of the European Union—has joined in an appeal for a “work-free Sunday” throughout the European Union.



COMECE endorsed a statement by the European Sunday Alliance, which notes “the urgent need for synchronized quality and social resting time for workers, in order to enable them to preserve their mental health.” The statement cites a study that concludes a day of rest is “an effective tool to counter loneliness.”



The statement does not mention worship, spiritual health, or the Sabbath rest.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!