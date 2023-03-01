Catholic World News

What US dioceses might face merger plans?

March 01, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: Eight US dioceses have fewer than 40,000 Catholics: Fairbanks (AK), Rapid City (SD), Baker (OR), Steubenville (OH), Alexandria (LA), Crookston (MN), Great Falls-Billings (MT), and Salina (KS).



In 2020, Pope Francis merged the Archdiocese of Anchorage and the Diocese of Juneau; last fall, the US bishops tabled a proposal to merge the Diocese of Columbus and the Diocese of Steubenville.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

