Interview: Vatican foreign minister on a year of war in Ukraine, the growing nuclear threat and relations with Putin

February 28, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: “We support the sovereignty and the territorial integrity of Ukraine,” said Archbishop Paul Richard Gallagher, the Holy See’s Secretary for Relations with States and International Organizations, as he called for a “just peace.” “At the same time, we recognize the liberty and the freedom of the Ukrainian people to their self-determination.”

