Prosecutors close case against Cardinal Ricard; Vatican probe continues

February 28, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: In November, Cardinal Jean-Pierre Ricard, Archbishop Emeritus of Bordeaux and former president of the French bishops’ conference, disclosed that he “behaved in a reprehensible way” with a 14-year-old girl in the late 1980s. French civil authorities announced that they have closed the case because of the statute of limitations.

