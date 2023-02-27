Catholic World News

At Ukraine documentary viewing, Pope prays for peace

February 27, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis uttered a spontaneous prayer for Ukraine on February 25, during a Vatican screening of Freedom on Fire.



The 2022 documentary was directed by Evgeny Afineevsky. The Israeli-American film director also directed Francesco, the 2020 documentary in which Pope Francis endorsed same-sex civil unions.

