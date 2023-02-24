Catholic World News
What lies ahead for the Church in Germany?
February 24, 2023
» Continue to this story on Catholic World Report
CWN Editor's Note: Journalist Birgit Kelle sketches three possibilities in her insightful analysis:
- Reconciliation: in which German Church leaders turn away from their current path and embrace the perennial teachings of the Church. This outcome, Kelle writes, is obviously most desirable but unfortunately least likely.
- A “dirty schism” in which the German Church effectively breaks from the universal Church, but without any formal rebuke from the Vatican. The result would be a case of conflicting authorities, with the secular government siding with the German rebels against loyal Catholics. This outcome, the author says, is both worst and most likely.
- Outside schism, in which the German hierarchy renounced ties with Rome, would be disastrous. But at least in that case the situation would be clear.
For all current news, visit our News home page.
Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.
All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!