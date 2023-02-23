Catholic World News

Vatican, Oman establish diplomatic relations

February 23, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: The Vatican has established diplomatic relations with Oman.



There are now only six nations in the world that do not have official diplomatic ties with the Vatican: China, North Korea, Saudi Arabia, Bhutan, the Maldives, and Tuvalu.

