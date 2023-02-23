Catholic World News

New archive of Santa Fe clergy abuse documents hailed as unprecedented

February 23, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: As the result of an agreement between abuse survivors and the Archdiocese of Santa Fe, the University of New Mexico will house a public archive of abuse-related documents. A professional archivist will spend two years organizing the material.

