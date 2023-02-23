Catholic World News

Plunging birthrate leads to 8.5 million abandoned homes in Japan

February 23, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: By 2038, an estimated one-third of all Japanese homes will be abandoned, according to the report. “The replacement level in Japan is now 1.3 children per woman, and you need at least 2.1 children per woman to maintain population size.”

