New papal appeal for peace in Ukraine

February 22, 2023

Continue to this story on Vatican Press Office

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis issued a new plea for peace in Ukraine at the conclusion of his regular weekly audience on February 22.



Noting that this week marks the anniversary of the invasion of Ukraine, the Pontiff decried “this absurd and cruel war.” He said: “May the Lord forgive so many crimes and so much violence. He is the God of peace.”

