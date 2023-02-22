Catholic World News

Pope encourages filmmakers to ‘reawaken wonder’

February 22, 2023

» Continue to this story on CNA

CWN Editor's Note: On February 20, Pope Francis received members of the Fondazione Ente dello Spettacolo, a film foundation established by the Italian bishops’ conference. The Pope said that “theology books talk a lot about the verum, truth; they speak a lot about bonum [the good], but not so much about beauty.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!