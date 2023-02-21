Catholic World News

Vatican volumes record Jewish pleas for help during World War II

February 21, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: The Vatican has completed a set of 170 volumes that record the pleas for help sent to Pope Pius XII during the World War II era, by Jews threatened seeking to escape from the Nazi campaign of genocide.

