Kentucky Supreme Court ruling allows state’s near-total abortion bans to remain in place for now

February 21, 2023

» Continue to this story on CNN

CWN Editor's Note: Finding procedural problems with abortionists’ attempt to enjoin two pro-life laws, the Kentucky Supreme Court has declined to halt enforcement of the laws as the abortionists’ legal challenge proceeds.

