Canadian activists seek ‘hate speech’ designation for questions on residential schools

February 20, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: Activists for indigenous peoples in Canada have asked the government to classify any questioning about the horrors of the country’s “residential schools” as hate speech.



Following sensational reports that hundreds of indigenous children were buried in mass graves at the residential schools, the activists complain of a backlash, with many people questioning those reports. To date, no such graves have been discovered.

