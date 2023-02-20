Catholic World News

Report documents rampant Christian persecution in China

February 20, 2023

» Continue to this story on UCANews

CWN Editor's Note: The year 2022 “saw a continued escalation of persecution as well as new methods,” ChinaAid stated as it released its annual persecution report.

