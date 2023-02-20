Catholic World News
Military will provide travel allowances for service members’ abortions
February 20, 2023
CWN Editor's Note: The US Department of Defense announced the policy in a February 16 memo.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
