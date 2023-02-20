Catholic World News

Philadelphia police find 18-inch pipe bomb behind Catholic church

February 20, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: “Officials say a passerby found the pipe bomb, and noted it was a PVC pipe with capped ends and black powder on it,” according to a local news report.



The US Conference of Catholic Bishops has documented 248 acts of vandalism, arson, and other destruction at parishes and other Catholic sites in the United States since May 2020.

