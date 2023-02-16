Catholic World News

In Australia, Catholic police officer fired for online comments about homosexuality

February 16, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: “I’m obviously disappointed that I was dismissed after years of impeccable service, but I stand by my Christian beliefs,” said Sgt. Bruno Staffieri, 62. His online comments were “allegedly critical of Victoria Police’s campaign to promote workplace equality for LGBTQ members,” according to the report.

