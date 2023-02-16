Catholic World News

Freed Nicaraguan political prisoner tells how faith sustained him in prison

February 16, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: “ I knew that I had Jesus with me,” Felix Maradiaga, a Catholic and former Nicaraguan presidential candidate, said of his time in a Nicaraguan prison. Maradiaga was one of 222 Nicaraguan political prisoners exiled to the United States last week—and subsequently rendered stateless.

