Indian Catholics resist plan by BJP-led municipality to destroy historic chapel

February 15, 2023

Continue to this story on Crux

CWN Editor's Note: The BJP is a Hindu nationalist political party. Citing a need to expand a soccer stadium, municipal officials in Daman are seeking to destroy a chapel that dates to 1607.

