US State Dept. condemns Nicaragua’s imprisonment of outspoken bishop

February 15, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: Bishop Rolando Alvarez of Matagalpa, Nicaragua, was sentenced to 26 years in prison for his public criticism of the Ortega regime.

