Lay Salvatorians recognized as an international association of the faithful

February 15, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: Blessed Francis Mary of the Cross Jordan (1848-1918) founded the Society of the Divine Savior (Salvatorians) and the Salvatorian Sisters; the Lay Salvatorians were founded after the Second Vatican Council.



On February 8, the Dicastery for the Laity, Family and Life approved the Lay Salvatorians as an international association of the faithful (directory).

