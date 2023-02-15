Catholic World News

Bishop of Aleppo welcomes easing of sanctions against Syria

February 15, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: After the Turkey–Syria earthquake, Church leaders in Syria and throughout the Middle East called for the lifting of economic sanctions against Syria.



The EU and the US imposed sanctions against the Assad regime in response to its actions during the Syrian civil war. Following the earthquake, the US permitted broader humanitarian relief to reach Syria.

