Lift sanctions against Syria to allow for earthquake aid, Middle East’s Christian leaders urge

February 08, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: “We urge the immediate lifting of sanctions on Syria and allowing access to all materials, so sanctions may not turn into a crime against humanity,” the Middle East Council of Churches said following the powerful Turkey–Syria earthquake.

