Boston archdiocese drafting gender-identity guidelines

February 14, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: The Archdiocese of Boston is drafting guidelines for handling gender-identity problems.



A report in the National Catholic Reporter—highly sympathetic to the ‘transgender’ cause—suggests that the guidelines will be “not always about saying you are right and affirming everything, but saying you are welcome here on your journey, even if you don’t know where that will end up.”

