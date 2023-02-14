Catholic World News

Philadelphia Catholic school expels students who took part in racist video

February 14, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: The posting of a racist video by students at St Hubert Catholic High School for Girls led to a protest outside the school. The students have now been expelled.



“Racism is a mortal sin and an attack on the integrity of God’s most precious gift, that of human life,” said Archbishop Nelson Pérez. “It has no place in our hearts, our lives, our Church, or our schools.”

