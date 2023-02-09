Catholic World News

Protest at Philadelphia Catholic school over racially charged video

February 09, 2023

» Continue to this story on CBS Philadelphia

CWN Editor's Note: “Catholic schools in the Archdiocese of Philadelphia seek to form young men and women of character,” a Philadelphian archdiocesan spokesman said after a racist video was posted. “We view racism as a mortal sin. There is no place for it in our hearts and minds and there is no tolerance for such behavior at Saint Hubert’s or any Catholic school.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!