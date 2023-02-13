Catholic World News

Education brings light to culture, Pope tells Georgian academics

February 13, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: At a February 13 meeting with representatives of Sulkhan-Saba Orbeliani University of Tbilisi, Georgia, Pope Francis remarked that in the Georgian language, the word for “education” derives from the word for light. That is fitting, he said: “Light does not exist to be seen, but to see around and to see more: thus is culture, which opens up horizons and expands limits.”

