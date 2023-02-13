Catholic World News

‘Don’t kick us out for being poor’: feedback from the faithful on St. Louis’ parish reorganization

February 13, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: The Archdiocese of St. Louis has announced a draft proposal that would reduce its 178 parishes to 88 “pastorates.” The final plan will be announced on Pentecost Sunday.



In 1966, the archdiocese had 266 parishes.

