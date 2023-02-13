Catholic World News

Pope Francis asks Virgin Mary to intercede for Nicaragua after bishop sentenced to 26 years in prison

February 13, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: “The news from Nicaragua has saddened me a great deal, and I cannot but remember with concern Bishop Rolando Álvarez of Matagalpa, whom I care about greatly, sentenced to 26 years imprisonment, and also those who have been deported to the United States,” Pope Francis said on February 12, after the deportation of 222 prisoners and the prelate’s sentencing.



“I pray for them and for all those who are suffering in that dear nation, and I ask for your prayers,” the Pope continued. “Let us also ask the Lord, by the intercession of the Immaculate Virgin Mary, to open the hearts of political leaders and all citizens to the sincere search for peace, which is born of truth, justice, freedom and love, and which is achieved through the patient pursuit of dialogue. Let us pray together to Our Lady.”

