Nicaragua releases political prisoners, flies them to US

February 09, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: The government of Nicaragua has released 222 political prisoners, declaring them traitors to the country and sending them to the United States.



The group released on February 9 includes former presidential candidates and leaders of the opposition to President Daniel Ortega’s authoritarian regime, including some who have been jailed for nearly two years.



The US Department of State, which arranged for the reception of the Nicaraguan exiles, welcomed the prisoners’ release. Although the names of those released have not yet been released, the group reportedly includes the six Catholic priests and seminarians who were sentenced last week to 10-year terms. It apparently does not include Bishop Rolando Alvarez of Matagalpa, who is in prison awaiting trial on political charges,

