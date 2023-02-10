Catholic World News

Pittsburgh diocese to restrict ad orientem liturgy

February 10, 2023

» Continue to this story on Pillar

CWN Editor's Note: The Diocese of Pittsburgh will restrict the use of the ad orientem liturgy, requiring priests to seek permission before using that posture.



Explaining the new rules, Bishop David Zubik said that “we need to be vigilant in guarding against the mistakes made in the past when implementing liturgical developments.” He added that priests should avoid “the constant temptation to impose their own personal preferences upon the liturgy.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!