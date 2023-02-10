Catholic World News

Vatican touts new memoir by Benedict XVI’s 2nd secretary

February 10, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: Archbishop Alfred Xuereb, apostolic nuncio to South Korea and Mongolia, has written I miei giorni con Benedetto XVI [My Days with Benedict XVI]. The prelate was second private secretary to Pope Benedict XVI (2007-13), first private secretary to Pope Francis (2013-14), and Secretary General of the Secretariat for the Economy (2014-18).

