As Pavone misconduct allegations mount, Diocese of Amarillo maintains silence

February 09, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: Frank Pavone, the national director of Priests for Life, was recently dismissed from the priesthood for “blasphemous communications on social media” and “persistent disobedience of the lawful instructions of his diocesan bishop.”



In January, The Pillar reported that Pavone “was accused before his laicization of sexual harassment, grooming behavior, and coercive physical contact with young women.” Now, another woman, a former Priests for Life employee, has come forward; she says she was “serially sexually harassed” by Pavone.

