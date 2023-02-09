Catholic World News

Catholic economist evaluates new Vatican guidelines for investing

February 09, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: Samuel Gregg, Distinguished Fellow in Political Economy at the American Institute for Economic Research, believes that the Pontifical Academy of Social Sciences’ investing guidelines represent “a significant improvement on previous semi-official Catholic forays into the area of the ethics of investment.”



“I’ve always thought that the Chancellor of Pontifical Academies of Sciences and of Social Sciences, Cardinal Peter Turkson, has a much clearer understanding of the particularities of things like business and finance than some of his confreres, and I suspect that this document reflects that,” said Gregg.

