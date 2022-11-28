Catholic World News

Vatican offers guidelines for investing in a way consistent with faith

November 28, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: The Pontifical Academy of Social Sciences, an advisory body of scholars, has published Mensuram Bonam [Good Measure], subtitled “Faith-Based Measures for Catholic Investors: A Starting Point and Call to Action.” The document was discussed at a July workshop organized by the academy.



Upon the publication of the 45-page document, Cardinal Peter Turkson, the academy’s Grand Chancellor, thanked the members of a working group: Paolo Camoletto, John Della Costa, Jean-Baptiste Douville de Franssu, Father Séamus Finn, Mark Krcmaric, Pierre de Lauzun, Father Thomas McClain, Father Nicola Riccardi, Antoine de Salins, Alessandra Viscovi, Helge Wulsdorf, and Robert G. Kennedy.



The document distinguishes Catholic social teaching from ESG (environmental, social, and governance) investing and offers a non-definitive list of 24 “areas of concern or prohibition” (pp. 33-34). “The moral imperative sometimes presents clear situations in which exclusion [from investing] without exception has to be applied, such as involvement in abortion and murder,” the document adds.

