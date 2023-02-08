Catholic World News

German leaders make pitch for ‘synodal way’ at Europe’s synod meeting

February 08, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: 200 delegates have gathered for the European continental stage of the Synod on synodality. A Polish delegate to the gathering warned against the “temptation to build some other church.”

