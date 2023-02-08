Catholic World News

OSV editor critiques Cardinal McElroy’s call for ‘radical inclusion’

February 08, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: The editor of Our Sunday Visitor—a publication not known for its criticism of the hierarchy—has critiqued Cardinal McElroy’s call for radical inclusion.



“His proposed wish list for an ecclesial ‘conversion’ of ‘radical inclusion’ — a call to ‘reforming our own structures of exclusion’ — doesn’t actually talk about real conversion,” writes Michael Heinlein. “Missing is a crucial invitation to follow Christ, the Way, the Truth and the Life.”



“It is regrettable that Cardinal McElroy’s essay — itself symptomatic of a clericalist mentality that is tempted to think so little of the people in the pews that the call to conversion is muted — presents a twisted inversion of one of the hallmarks of the very Vatican II he invokes: the universal call to holiness,” Heinlein continued. “Amid his long list of laments, not once does Cardinal McElroy lament sin, or offer much by way of overcoming it.”

