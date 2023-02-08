Catholic World News

Leading Sicilian prelate: No godparents for 3 years

February 08, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: Archbishop Corrado Lorefice of Palermo, Sicily’s capital, has issued a decree suspending the role of godparents (sponsors) during the Sacraments of Baptism and Confirmation for the next three years. The prelate said that “social conventions and habits have compromised the true meaning of this office.”



Citing links between godparents and the Mafia, the bishops of Catania and Mazara del Vallo have taken similar actions.

