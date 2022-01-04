Catholic World News

Sicilian diocese bans godparents, in anti-Mafia policy

January 04, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: Bishop Domenico Mogavero of Mazara del Vallo, Italy, has announced that godparents will no longer be named for baptisms in his Sicilian diocese. The move is designed to end the practice of naming godparents as a means of showing loyalty to organized-crime families. The Diocese of Catania has made a similar policy.

